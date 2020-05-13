Missing man found dead in rural Manitoba, not far from his car
Family of Yasir Rahama say police told them hypothermia was likely cause of death
The search for Yasir Rahama has ended after his body was found Tuesday afternoon, not far from his car.
The 24-year-old went missing Thursday evening after leaving Winnipeg's Westwood neighbourhood, according to family.
His body was discovered not far from the spot where his car was found on Saturday, in a farmer's field northwest of Marquette in the RM of Woodlands.
The 24-year-old's family and friends spent several days searching for him after he disappeared. They were joined by RCMP and Winnipeg police, using a helicopter, ATVs, drones and foot patrols.
The family said they were told by Winnipeg police that Yasir likely died of hypothermia and foul play is not suspected.
Temperatures dipped to –3 C overnight on Thursday.
According to family, Rahama was a gentle and loving brother and son who will be greatly missed. They say they appreciate all friends who helped search for him.