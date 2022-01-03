Flin Flon man who engaged RCMP in manhunt faces charges for shootings and homicide

Police are providing more details about the alleged crimes committed by an 18-year-old from Flin Flon, Man., that led to a woman's death and two men being shot.

Police had been looking for Xander Tardiff, who RCMP said was considered armed and dangerous, since early Saturday morning and he was taken into custody late on Sunday.

RCMP said at the time that Tardiff was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in Creighton, Sask., and a homicide that occurred in Flin Flon early Saturday morning.

Mounties provided more information in a news release on Monday, including that a third person was shot.

Just after midnight on New Year's Day, someone called 911 to report that a person had been shot outside of a community hall in Creighton, which straddles the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border.

Police from the area, as well as Mounties from Flin Flon, arrived shortly afterward to find a 24-year-old man from Cranberry Portage suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in Flin Flon, about 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, in stable condition.

As officers searched the area for the suspect, another report came in moments later, just after 1 a.m., indicating that another shooting had occurred at a home on Bellevue Avenue in Flin Flon.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gun shot wounds and a female who had also been shot.

The 47-year-old man from The Pas was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, but the 26-year-old woman from Flin Flon was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe both were targeted incidents, and linked to the same suspect.

Manitoba RCMP were joined by Mounties from Saskatchewan, as well as a number of other units including Police Dog Services, the Emergency Response Team, the Critical Incident Response Team and Air Services to look for Tardiff.

Police searched Denare Beach and Creighton in Saskatchewan, but found Tardiff in the Aspen Grove area of Flin Flon at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and arrested him safely.

He's been charged with second-degree murder and three weapons charges related to the Flin Flon incident, and two gun charges related to Creighton.

Tardiff is in custody and is scheduled to appear in The Pas provincial court on Tuesday for his Manitoba charges and in La Ronge provincial court for the charges stemming from the shooting in Saskatchewan.