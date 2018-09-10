Russ Wyatt makes it official: no re-election run this fall

Coun. Russ Wyatt has made it official — he will not seek another term on city council.

The Transcona councillor, who was first elected in 2002, announced Monday he will not seek a fifth term in his east Winnipeg ward or at any other position at city hall.

In a statement, he thanked his constituents in Transcona "for their amazing support" over the past 16 years.

"It has been an honour to serve and to give back to our community. Working together, we have made many improvements," Wyatt stated via text.

"But for now my recovery, my health, and my family must be the priority in my life."

Wyatt took a leave of absence from city hall early in January to undergo addictions treatment at the Aurora Recovery Centre, near Gimli. He returned to city hall in May.

In July, he was charged with sexual assault in relation to an incident alleged to have taken place prior to his medical leave.

Wyatt's announcement, coupled with decisions by Point Douglas Coun. Mike Pagtakhan and Fort Rouge Coun. Jenny Gerbasi to run again, makes it possible for North Kildonan's Jeff Browaty to become the senior member of city council, should Browaty win a fourth term this fall.

Browaty was first elected in 2006.