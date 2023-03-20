Wyatt motion for police HQ inquiry causes commotion at Winnipeg city hall

Coun. Russ Wyatt says he's been warned his motion calling for a public inquiry into Winnipeg's police headquarters could jeopardize a $21.5-million settlement with dozens of defendants in a city lawsuit over the project.

The Transcona councillor says Winnipeg chief administrative officer Michael Jack told him city lawyers are concerned about his motion to renew a request for the province to call a public inquiry into the police headquarters and major real-estate transactions examined by a city audit in 2014.

City council is slated to debate that motion Thursday, after council votes on a $21.5-million settlement with most of the people and companies the city sued for fraud and deficiencies related to the police headquarters.

Both Jack and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham have described that civil settlement as a positive outcome after the police headquarters served as the subject of two city audits in 2014 and a five-year RCMP investigation that concluded without charges in 2019.

Wyatt said he was warned any council call for a provincial public inquiry, either before or after the city concludes its deal with the defendants in its civil lawsuit, could place the city at risk.

"It may be considered bad faith even after the agreement has been signed, and therefore we are in contravention of the agreement. So therefore you really never can debate or request a public inquiry," Wyatt said Monday in an interview at city hall.

Jack declined to comment on Wyatt's statement.

Gillingham said he will not comment on confidential legal advice.

"The city's position on an inquiry hasn't changed. My focus right now is on the settlement offer," the mayor said in a statement.

Wyatt said he intends to vote against the settlement. Only an inquiry, he said, would get to the bottom of events that transpired at city more than a decade ago.

"We need to have a public inquiry. The fact that the provincial government has not called for a public inquiry and set up a public inquiry already should outrage everyone," Wyatt said.

Couns. Russ Wyatt and Ross Eadie want to renew and update a city council call for a provincial public inquiry into Winnipeg police headquarters, above, and Winnipeg real estate projects examined by a 2014 city audit. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

City council voted in 2017 to ask the province to call a public inquiry. Former mayor Brian Bowman has repeated that call several times.

Former premier Brian Pallister and current Premier Heather Stefanson rejected those calls, stating an inquiry could jeopardize ongoing legal action.

The Manitoba Court of Appeal has to do decide whether to uphold or overturn a 2022 civil ruling by the Court of King's Bench, which concluded former Winnipeg CAO Phil Sheegl accepted a $327,200 bribe from police headquarters contractor Armik Babakhanians of Caspian Construction.

Wyatt called the city's proposed settlement with Babakhanians and dozens of other police headquarters defendants a "backroom deal" that would limit the city's ability to learn more about what happened with the construction of the police headquarters and other projects.

Winnipeg's 2014 city real estate audit examined five transactions in detail: the Parker land swap, the sale of the former Canad Inns Stadium site, the sale of Winnipeg Square Parkade, the aborted sale of downtown surface parking lot Parcel 4 and the purchase of the former Canada Post office and warehouse complex that was converted into the police headquarters.

Wyatt also wants the inquiry to look at the expansion of RBC Convention Centre.

"We are now slamming the door on knowing exactly what happened in terms of all these public works, hundreds of millions of dollars spent in terms of capital projects," he said.

Former Winnipeg mayor Bowman said last week the need for an inquiry would increase after a proposed settlement because there will be no court hearing involving Babakhanians and most of the other police headquarters defendants.