One of the few remaining Second World War veterans was honoured in Winnipeg Friday by a Royal Canadian Air Force squadron he shares a past with.

Elmer Cole, a former member of the Calgary Tanks Regiment, was flown into Winnipeg from Brandon on a military Dash-8 aircraft before being presented with a flag and commemorative photo and coin.

Cole, a tank driver and mechanic, fought in the ill-fated Dieppe raid on Aug. 19, 1942. He was taken as a prisoner of war for 13 months before returning to Canada in 1945.

One of the things he remembers about that day was the Spitfires and Hurricanes flying above him while his regiment held off the Germans from the ground as Allied troops retreated.

"There was nothing we could do but hold the Germans off while they were evacuating the beach," said Cole, now 98 and living in Brandon, Man.

Those planes he remembers were part of 402 Squadron based out of Winnipeg. About a month ago, Cole decided he'd like to pay the squadron a visit.

'One of the few surviving vets'

After contacting the Commonwealth Air Training Plan Museum in Brandon about a visit, members of 402 Squadron decided they could do a little better than offer him a tour.

The vet was picked up at his home in an historic Second World War staff car, on loan from the museum, before being flown to 17 Wing on the Dash-8.

Maj. Darren Michaud, acting commander officer for 402 Squadron, said when the museum contacted them about Cole's request, they knew they had to do something.

Elmer Cole fought in the historic Dieppe Raid in 1942, only to have his parachute shot down and captured as a prisoner of war. He was held for 13 months before being set free and returning to Canada in 1945. 2:28

"[He had] mentioned he recalled seeing 402 Squadron Spitfires flying over top of him in Dieppe, and it was just a casual inquiry to see if he could be hosted here," said Michaud

"And given the fact that it's the 76th anniversary [of the Dieppe raid] we figured it would be an excellent chance to honour one of the few surviving vets," he said.

​

Michaud said Cole and his regiment set a standard for Canadian Forces to follow.

"The entire tank regiment stayed behind, not one retreated. They provided cover fire for the retreating troops. They were either all captured or killed in [Cole's] regiment," said Michaud.

"Not one of them got off that beach."

"Because of them, thousands of Canadian troops were saved, thousands of Allied troops were saved," he said in his speech before honouring Cole.

'We never gave up hope'

Cole's family was also present for the event, with his granddaughter, great-granddaughter and two great-great-granddaughters in attendance.

"I'm so honoured to be able to be here to remember the comrades that we left behind on the beach," said Cole.

"Let the wives and children know that they're remembered."

Cole, born in Roche Percee, Sask., came to Winnipeg as a young man to train before leaving for Brandon where he became a trooper on the Churchill tanks.

He recalls taking fire on the day of the Dieppe raid and hauling the wounded off of the beach, but says he was never really afraid.

"My co-driver said to me 'I don't think we'll make it back to the pub,'" recalled Cole.

"And I said, 'It doesn't matter I haven't got any money anyhow,' so we were a little casual about it."

Cole said he always remained optimistic while being held prisoner and that being with others in his unit made it easier.

"We were lucky to get turnip soup," said Cole.

"We never gave up hope."

76 years since historic battle

This Sunday will mark 76 years since more than 6,000 troops landed on the beach in Dieppe, France.

Nearly 5,000 of those troops were Canadians, and over half were either killed, captured or wounded.

Cole attributes his survival to luck and said he felt lucky again after Friday's event.

"It's wonderful what the air force has done for me, inviting me, I don't know how come they did," he said.

"To get flown in here by a plane and all this."

"I won't sleep for a week now after this."

Michaud said having events like this one are an integral part of honouring veterans.

"It's really important actually, I know that quite often and understandably, we make a very big deal about Remembrance Day and it's very important to do that," said Michaud.

"But realistically, in the military, every day kind of has to be Remembrance Day."

Cole was treated to lunch and a tour at the air base before being flown back to Brandon.