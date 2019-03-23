WSO on ice: Skating with new symphony conductor Daniel Raiskin

The new conductor of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra says as a child growing up in Russia, he didn't get to play hockey — there was too much practising to do.

"Kids playing hockey, and I'm playing my scales," WSO music director Daniel Raiskin recalled as he shared his story, while exploring The Forks and the river trail with CBC's Holly Bernier.

Raiskin, who grew up in St. Petersburg, Russia, took over the WSO's top job last year.

"Everyone can be a conductor," he says. "But not everyone has a story to tell."

Watch Raiskin share his story — on skates: