Winnipeg School Division playgrounds closed for 'indefinite future' despite city, province reopening

Not all play structures in Manitoba will open on Monday.

The Winnipeg School Division says its playgrounds and play structures will remain closed in a letter to parents this afternoon.

"Winnipeg School Division is responding to the continued concern of transmitting the COVID-19 virus and will keep all WSD playgrounds and play structures closed for the indefinite future," the email said.

"Due to the close nature of play on these structures and in these areas, social/physical distancing cannot be guaranteed, and playgrounds are not cleaned or sanitized."

The Manitoba School Boards Association recommended on Friday that all school divisions across the province keep their play structures closed, said Darren Thomas, the risk manager for the association.

"The timing wasn't right," he said.

But Thomas said the association is changing its message after a meeting with the province.

Case-by-case basis

On Wednesday, the government announced it will lift restrictions on play structures next week.

The province's plan says playgrounds and outdoor recreational facilities are allowed to reopen as of Monday.

However, the Manitoba School Boards Association says it didn't have clarity from the province on how to reopen playgrounds on school property safely until nearly the end of day Friday.

Thomas says he had a follow-up discussion with Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin following the daily COVID-19 update and was given specific instructions.

The Manitoba School Board Association says it only got clarity on how the province expects school divisons to re-open their playgrounds late on Friday. It's not likely all school-owned playgrounds will be open on Monday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"He basically explained they are a low risk [to open these playgrounds] and that the expectations are to keep social distancing and that parents provide hand sanitizer and apply it to kids that use the playground before and after use," he said.

"So that will be the message that we will be conveying to our school divisions to maintain that "

Thomas said if school divisions can get school-owned playgrounds cleaned and signage posted with the rules by Monday, they could be reopened, but that's unlikely.

"With the layoffs that we've had and some of the support staff that are no longer in the building, every division and every school have to decide if they can maintain that," he said.

Though the province lifted some of the rules, many of those spaces are municipally owned, so it's up to local governments to give the OK on reopening things like athletic fields or playgrounds.

The City of Winnipeg says it will open playgrounds, but may not be able to get everything ready in time.