Winnipeg School Division to open first education equity office

The Winnipeg School Division — in which there are nearly 170 student ethnicities and almost 7,000 immigrant and refugee learners — will have the province's first education equity office.

Earlier this week, trustees unanimously voted to establish a first-of-its-kind branch that will oversee anti-racism initiatives and collect data on diversity demographics in its 78 schools.

