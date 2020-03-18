Winnipeg School Division postpones byelection for vacant trustee positions

Two vacant trustee positions in the Winnipeg School Division will remain unfilled for the foreseeable future, after the suspension of this week's byelections due to concerns over COVID-19.

Advance polling for the seats in Wards 3 and 4 was already underway Tuesday afternoon when the division and Winnipeg election officials decided to call a halt to the vote, according to WSD chair Chris Broughton.

"A new election will be directed at a later date," Broughton said, adding it was too early to say what that date will be.

General voting in the byelections had been scheduled to take place at six locations on Saturday, March 21.

Broughton said the social-distancing recommendations triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak was expected to lead to such low voter turnout that "a fair election wouldn't be achieved."

The division also cited the need to protect the community from transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Broughton said the few advance ballots that have already been cast will likely have to be thrown out, as provincial legislation calls for an entirely new election if polls aren't reopened within seven days of the original date.

"We're very much reacting, as everyone is, to this emerging issue on an hour-by-hour basis," he said.