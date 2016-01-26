WRHA client information stolen during break-in, health authority says

Personal information about 75 people was stolen when someone broke into a vehicle belonging to an employee of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

The information was in a bag taken from a parked and unattended vehicle on March 7, a news release from the health authority says.

The bag contained a notebook with information about the employee's schedule of activities and included names and ward locations of clients.

The health authority compiled a list of the clients whose information might have been included and identified 75 people.

All have been notified and police are investigating.

"While the WRHA believe the risk to the individuals is very low, we feel it is our responsibility to share the information with the public," a statement from the health authority said.

No information was provided about what services the clients used as that is protected under the privacy act, the WRHA said.

It took a month to publicly announce the incident due of the time required for the authority to investigate, determine who was affected and obtain mailing lists, a spokesperson said.

