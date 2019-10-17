Réal Cloutier retires after leading WRHA through 'unprecedented change'

The head of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is retiring, ending a 31-year career in health care.

Réal Cloutier made the announcement public on Thursday after first sending a memo to all WRHA staff.

"Although I have been contemplating retirement for some time, I took on the role as CEO because I felt the need to see our organization through a period of important and unprecedented change," he said in the memo, referring to the recent consolidation of health services.

The province's Progressive Conservative government launched an overhaul of Manitoba's health-care system in 2017 with the intent of cutting wait times and finding efficiencies. A number of Winnipeg hospital emergency rooms have either closed or been converted to urgent care centres as part of that overhaul.

"With the largest elements of change within our region now compete, and the significant work of provincial transformation ramping up and still ahead of us, I feel this is the right time for me to step away to spend more time with my family, and enjoy my life outside the office," the memo says.

"The WRHA board of directors has been supportive of me and of this decision, and I want to thank them for that support."

Although he has handed in his notice, Cloutier will remain president and CEO until an interim successor is in place.

"The board's top priority now is determining the next steps needed to ensure a seamless transition to new leadership. I am working closely with the board for this transition to occur by the end of the year," the memo says.

Cloutier was officially named WRHA president in October 2018 after serving the position in an interim role for the prior 16 months. He also has been CEO for 2½ years.

Before that, he was the health authority's vice-president and chief operating officer.

He was among the first 10 employees to work at the authority when it was created in 1997.

"We are very grateful for the enormous contribution Réal has made throughout the course of his career, and in particular through the last two years. We wish him all the very best in his retirement," said Karen Dunlop, chair of the WRHA board of directors.