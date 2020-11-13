Winnipeg Regional Health Authority officials to give update on personal care home outbreaks
Officials from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority are set to give an update on how they are managing outbreaks of COVID-19 at personal care homes in the city at 10:30 a.m. CBC will live stream the news conference here.
CBC News will live stream news conference at 10:30 a.m. CT
Officials from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority say they'll give an update this morning on how they are managing outbreaks of COVID-19 at personal care homes in the city.
Vickie Kaminski, president and CEO of the WRHA, and Gina Trinidad, chief health operations officer, will speak at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. CT.
CBC News will live stream the news conference on our website.