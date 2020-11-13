Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg Regional Health Authority officials to give update on personal care home outbreaks
Manitoba·COMING UP LIVE

Officials from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority are set to give an update on how they are managing outbreaks of COVID-19 at personal care homes in the city at 10:30 a.m. CBC will live stream the news conference here.

CBC News ·
The Maples Long Term Care Home is one of several in Winnipeg that are dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19 among residents and staff. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Vickie Kaminski, president and CEO of the WRHA, and Gina Trinidad, chief health operations officer, will speak at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. CT. 

CBC News will live stream the news conference on our website.

