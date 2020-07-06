Home care services in Winnipeg to start phased restoration this week: WRHA

Patients who cancelled their service and got support from family during the COVID-19 pandemic will be the priority as home care services are restored this week, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says.

"We are grateful and humbled by the resilience our clients and their support systems have demonstrated this past number of months," Jennifer Spencer, acting director of palliative and home care services for the WRHA, said in a news release Monday.

"This has been a challenging time for all Winnipeggers and we are happy to have had the support of families and friends of our clients during this time to provide much needed support effectively combatting isolation while simultaneously providing for their health needs."

Home care restoration will be done in phases, the WRHA said in the release.

Services that will be restored to people who cancelled home care include help putting on or taking off compression stockings, dressing in general, or preparing meals.

"Not all clients will immediately be able to resume home care services based on personal health risks or preference," the health authority said.

Nursing services are almost back to normal.

Additional precautions will stay in place to protect both patients and staff during home visits, and clients will continue to be screened for COVID-19 before each home visit, the WRHA said.

"We want to assure our clients and families that we will continue to take precautions to keep them and our staff safe as we gradually increase the number of home visits we offer," Spencer said in the news release.

"It is imperative that our resumption of services continue in a safe and cautious manner as we continue to follow evolving direction from Shared Health and public health officials."

Patients who need help around the home more than health services will also see a gradual return of home care services, once home care patients "with significant health needs and/or where backup supports are not sustainable" have their needs met.