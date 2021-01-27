Winnipeg Regional Health Authority board chairman in Arizona

The chairman of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority board of directors is in sunny Arizona, at a time when the health system is in crisis and governments are pleading with the public to avoid international travel.

Reached by phone on Tuesday, Wayne McWhirter, a provincial government appointee, would not say how long he has been south of the border or why.

