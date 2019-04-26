WRENCH's archive project asks public to share documents to tell story of cycling in Winnipeg

There are plenty of cycling-related stories in Winnipeg that have gone untold for years, and Kate Sjoberg wants to change that.

The executive director of the Winnipeg Repair Education and Cycling Hub (WRENCH) announced Tuesday that the non-profit organization has launched a Winnipeg Cycling Archives project.

WRENCH wants to create "an archive of activities that have served to normalize and support cycling as a method of transportation" in the Manitoba capital, the 11-year-old organization said in a Tuesday news release.

The project — a partnership with the City of Winnipeg Archives, with support from the Winnipeg Foundation Centennial Institute — now needs the public's help to populate the archives.

"People participated in cycling in all kinds of ways well beyond the activist routes that the WRENCH has," Sjoberg said in an interview with CBC Radio's Up To Speed.

"We think it's really important to tell that story, especially at a time when interest in cycling is increasing, and understand how far we've come and how far we have to go."

The idea for the project developed during last year's Cycle of Giving campaign, in commemoration of WRENCH's 10th anniversary.

"This felt like a really obvious next step … to kind of reach out to all of the ways people have participated and impacted cycling in the city," Sjoberg said.

The WRENCH project will compile documents that show the history of developing and supporting cycling as a means of transportation in Winnipeg. (Walther Bernal/ CBC)

The collaborative community project will aim to hear from anyone with evidence of the work it's taken to build cycling culture in Winnipeg, she said.

With the holidays right around the corner, Sjoberg said it's a time when people are digging into old boxes and files to look at old memories, whether paper or digital records.

WRENCH is looking for a range of documents that show and explain the city's cycling history, in areas like culture, infrastructure, fashion and style, sport, and social gatherings or clubs, among others.

These materials could be in the form of photographs, letters, posters, newspaper clippings, educational or legal documents, minutes from meetings, among many other examples, WRENCH's website says.

With generous support from the <a href="https://twitter.com/wpgfdn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wpgfdn</a> Centennial Institute, the WRENCH is very proud to be moving to create an archive of activities that have served to normalize and support cycling as a method of transportation. <a href="https://t.co/UdH23XTnC2">pic.twitter.com/UdH23XTnC2</a> —@thewrenchwpg

The organization also wants the archive to include activities of groups based in Winnipeg who may travel outside the city, such as racing and competitive groups.

"Our plan is to transfer everything that we receive in a really organized way over to the archives so that it's available to everyone who wants to access it in perpetuity," Sjoberg said.

WRENCH will gather and share relevant documents, presenting them on its social media platforms as submissions come in.

The goal is for the project to be complete by the end of March 2022.