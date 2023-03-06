High-speed pursuit by Winnipeg police helicopter ends in crash, 2 drivers seriously injured

The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into a high-speed pursuit of a man by the Winnipeg Police Service that ended with two people being taken to hospital after a crash in Winnipeg's Kildonan area.

Late Saturday night, Winnipeg police officers were dispatched to the North End where they found a woman lying in the street. Police attended to her, and saw a man driving away in an SUV, according to an IIU news release issued Monday.

Police said officers in their helicopter saw the man driving from the area of Selkirk Avenue and Powers Street in a "dangerous manner" and at high speeds, according to the release.

The helicopter followed the SUV, and police tried to hold two traffic stops — one around Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street and another at McPhillips Street and Kingsbury Avenue — but both were unsuccessful.

The SUV eventually drove through a red light and hit another vehicle at Leila Avenue and McPhillips Street, seriously injuring both drivers. Winnipeg police arrived at the crash soon after.

The driver of the SUV was in critical condition and the second driver was in unstable condition when both were taken to Health Sciences Centre, the release said.

Although the crash occurred on Saturday, The Independent Investigation Unit said it was notified by the Winnipeg Police Service of the incident on Sunday.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Witnesses or individuals who have information about the accident can contact the Independent Investigation Unit at 1-844-667-6060.

More from CBC Manitoba: