Winnipeg Police Service inspector says local handgun ban wouldn't help

One of Winnipeg's top law-enforcement officials says a campaign promise to let local politicians ban handguns might not have the desired effect in the city.

While on the campaign trail, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has said he would empower local governments to "further restrict" or ban handguns. But Winnipeg Police Service Insp. Max Waddell says it's not worth trying to implement here.

"[The ban] sends a message," Waddell told CBC's Marcy Markusa. "If we think a ban on handguns is going to stop the flow of handguns into our communities, it's not.

"Criminals are always going to be able to achieve that. That's why they're criminals and that's the underground element that exists."

The Liberals have rejected the idea of banning handguns across the country, but believe local bans could play a role in lowering crime rates — although the party hasn't explained how local bans would be effective.

Gun ban in Winnipeg?

Waddell believes a gun ban wouldn't really affect Winnipeg positively because he says there is little handgun-related crime that involves legally owned guns.

He says sawed-off long-guns — which people use because they are easier to conceal and utilize — are primarily what are seized by police.

Most of the guns being shipped into the city come from neighbouring provinces and the United States, he says, although there are illegal firearms being manufactured locally as well. In some cases, guns are even being made with different scrap pipes and springs from things like bikes.

Waddell said there is also a new phenomenon emerging called "straw-man purchasing," where someone with a clean record obtains a possession acquisition licence, purchases guns from approved sellers, then illegally resells those guns for a profit.

He also noted that much of the illegal gun crime in the city is related to meth use.

Taking all of those factors into consideration, Waddell believes a gun ban would ultimately make local legal gun owners feel like they're being penalized for wrongdoings with which they are not involved.

Alternative action

Waddell believes a better alternative to a handgun ban in Winnipeg would be stricter punishments for those who get caught doing illegal acts.

He used an example from 2016, when the fentanyl and opioid crisis started hitting Winnipeg. He said the WPS arrested a number of drug traffickers who wound up getting at least 10-year sentences.

"Right after that, word spread very quickly that the courts were not tolerating anyone that was trafficking fentanyl," he said.

"I personally feel the same about firearms. We need to send that message that if you are arrested and that it's proven in a court of law that you're guilty of these types of crimes, we need to increase the amount of time that individuals are doing.

"If the individual is not in the street, then they are unable to keep performing those criminal acts."