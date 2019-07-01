Crisis Response Centre staff, patient test positive for COVID-19
Risk considered low because of PPE, but staff scolded earlier this month for not wearing eye protection
One patient and at least three people who worked in the Crisis Response Centre (CRC) have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a memo sent Friday, management at the centre on Bannatyne Avenue — adjacent to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg — told staff two employees had tested positive and are now isolating at home.
The memo said one patient who was at the centre for two days had also tested positive for the virus.
This isn't the first time the centre has had a COVID-19 scare. Earlier this month, Shared Health confirmed someone who had worked in the CRC, but was not a member of staff, tested positive. The person had been in contact with a family member who had COVID-19.
Management told employees the risk to others is believed to be low because PPE was worn. However, earlier in this month staff were caught not wearing eye protection despite "multiple reminders," according to a letter sent to employees.
A Shared Health spokesperson said Sunday that health and safety investigated and determined the risk to additional staff and clients was low.
The cases are not believed to be linked to each other and an outbreak has not been declared, the spokesperson noted.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.