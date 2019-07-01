Crisis Response Centre staff, patient test positive for COVID-19

One patient and at least three people who worked in the Crisis Response Centre (CRC) have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo sent Friday, management at the centre on Bannatyne Avenue — adjacent to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg — told staff two employees had tested positive and are now isolating at home.

The memo said one patient who was at the centre for two days had also tested positive for the virus.

This isn't the first time the centre has had a COVID-19 scare. Earlier this month, Shared Health confirmed someone who had worked in the CRC, but was not a member of staff, tested positive. The person had been in contact with a family member who had COVID-19.

Management told employees the risk to others is believed to be low because PPE was worn. However, earlier in this month staff were caught not wearing eye protection despite "multiple reminders," according to a letter sent to employees.

A Shared Health spokesperson said Sunday that health and safety investigated and determined the risk to additional staff and clients was low.

The cases are not believed to be linked to each other and an outbreak has not been declared, the spokesperson noted.