Flooded highway in Whiteshell Provincial Park named worst road in Manitoba

A highway that runs through Seven Sister Falls and Whiteshell Provincial Park has been named the worst road in Manitoba by the Canadian Automobile Association, the first time a rural road has been given the unenviable title.

The CAA, a national not-for-profit organization that advocates for issues such as road safety infrastructure while offering services like roadside assistance, holds an online vote every year to determine the worst 10 roads in each region.

Highway 307, which is currently closed due to flooding, is at the top of the list this year.

CAA Manitoba had an unprecedented number of roads nominated in 2022 after a year of wild weather swings and flooding, said Heather Mack, manager of government and community relations for the organization.

"A total of 417 different roads were nominated as the worst road in Manitoba. The results from this year's campaign highlight several new roads, as well as roads that continue to make our list and be of concern," she said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Highway 307, which was second on the 2021 top 10 list, is the first rural road to top the list.

"Voters cited numerous problems, including crumbling pavement, roads that heave during the winter, potholes and other serious concerns. The road is also currently under water, so it's vulnerable to the effects of flooding," Mack said.

CAA Manitoba top 10 worst roads in 2021:

Highway 307. Saskatchewan Avenue, Winnipeg. Waller Avenue, Winnipeg. Highway 34. 18th Street, Brandon. Highway 44. Leila Avenue, Winnipeg Kenaston Boulevard, Winnipeg. Dawson Road North, Winnipeg. Goulet Street, Winnipeg.

Although more than half the streets on the list are in Winnipeg, there are fewer than in previous years, Mack said.

"We have to give credit to the City of Winnipeg that despite this year being a really bad year for potholes overall, they've been doing very well in road reinvestment," she said.

The province created a $15-million fund for road repairs earlier this month.

Winnipeg will get the lion's share of the money at close to $9 million, as the funding is being distributed on a per-capita basis.

A car splashes through muddy water filling a pothole on Goulet Street in Winnipeg in April. CAA Manitoba named Goulet Street number 10 on a list of the top 10 worst roads in the province. (Trevor Lyons/Radio-Canada)

"Dealing with that infrastructure backlog, I think, is starting to pay off as we're seeing Winnipeg roads drop off the list," Mack said.

Taylor Street was number 1 on the list in 2021, and it's dropped off the list of worst roads. Others, like St. James and Empress streets, have also dropped off the list, she said.

The annual engagement campaign is an online vote and anyone can participate — voters don't have to be CAA members.

Anyone can nominate a road for the list and people are allowed to vote once a day.