World's largest snow maze finally opens after delays with warm weather, COVID-19 restrictions

The snow maze at A Maze in Corn, located at St. Adolphe, Man., had its official first day of the season Sunday. Owner Clint Masse says the attraction had to delay opening because of public health restrictions and warm weather earlier in the winter.

The maze is about 240,000 square feet — twice the size of its record-breaking build in 2019