Manitoba's record-breaking snow maze captures winter's whimsical charm

It doesn't take a master sleuth to figure out why people are braving the winter prairie winds and snow to flock to a field south of Winnipeg.

Bright white walls on a flat field hold within a wintry puzzle — the world's largest snow maze.

The 2,789-square-metre snow maze in St. Adolphe, about 25 kilometres south of Manitoba's capital, achieved the Guinness World Record honour during its first season open last winter.

Owner Clint Masse said the sections of wall are two feet wide and more than six feet tall. They appear almost as thick and dense as the walls surrounding medieval castles.

"It's crazy," Masse said with a laugh.

"I think every eight foot of wall, we needed about four cubic yards of snow packed."

Clint Masse, owner of A Maze in Corn, says the transition from corn maze to snow maze seemed natural. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Even when the cold wind howls outside, the height and density of the walls keep people warm as they feel their way through, Masse said.

Dressed in their winter finest — snow pants, boots, tuques and mittens — around 20,000 people made their way down the paths, into dead ends and finally out the exit of the maze during the first year.

The maze is built on top of the Masse family's big summer attraction — A Maze in Corn. The giant corn maze, hay bale pyramid and petting zoo have been running on the family's property for more than 20 years. They also have added zip lines and a haunted forest.

In Manitoba, people are always looking for a way to get outside while staying warm once the temperatures drop, Masse said. A colleague told him about a snow maze in Thunder Bay and he figured, with a corn maze already established, it would be a natural transition.

The record-braking snow maze is about 25 kilometres south of Winnipeg in St. Adolphe. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Masse decided if he was going to do it, he'd do it big. Before the snow began to fall, he contacted Guinness.

Things weren't quite as easy as he initially planned, Masse said with a hearty chuckle, but there was no turning back.

First the maze was designed. Then once the snow came, crews used concrete-forming tools, tractors and a snow maker to start forming the walls.

"The first day, you know, we did probably 40 feet of wall. I thought that was pretty good," Masse said. "But then 40 feet of wall means that we are here until about June."

Their techniques were refined, they moved more quickly and crews worked 10-hour days until, finally, the record-breaking masterpiece was made.

It was proclaimed the largest snow maze by Guinness World Records after being measured Feb. 10, 2019.

An oversized certificate proclaiming the snow maze is the biggest, as certified by Guinness World Records, stands outside of the structure, near the entrance. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Masse said this year they were more prepared and brought on some extra employees, so the maze came up a lot faster and there were no concerns whether they'd be ready for opening day at the start of January.

People focused solely on getting to the exit take about 20 to 30 minutes to get out of the maze. Those who get turned about or are just having a lot of fun inside will be in there a lot longer.

"It's a little bit whimsical," Masse said.

This year Masse added a large snow hill for sliding down and a gigantic igloo where people can get coffee, hot chocolate and hot toddies.

They've had visitors from all over Canada and the United States who have come to the area specifically for the magic of being in a snow maze, Masse said.

Even when the cold wind howls outside, the height and density of the walls keep people warm as they feel their way through the maze. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

"I like the look on people's faces because they are just like, 'Wow!' Their eyes are wide open, and they are like 'Holy smokes. It's crazy,"' he said.

Sharing the family's love for epic mazes is important, Masse said, but what they truly appreciate is how it's become a point of community pride.

He runs it with his wife and children, his neighbour is his bookkeeper, and it's not uncommon to see friends stop by to help during the season.

"If you drop a pin [in a map], within a mile, everyone's kids have worked on it."

It's not just his family's record-holding maze, it's Manitoba's, Masse said.

If you go: