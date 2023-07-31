Brick thrown through police cruiser window during Sunday protest: Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police say a brick was thrown through a police cruiser's windshield after about 100 protesters tried to push through the gates of a venue at the World Police and Fire Games Sunday evening.

Police say the group tried to push through the front gate and surrounding barricades of the athlete's village set up at The Forks and yelled at the athletes to go home, according to a Monday news release.

After about two hours the situation was de-escalated and the crowd dispersed, police said. No injuries were reported.

About 200 people had been taking part in a rally Sunday night at The Forks to press the provincial government to search the Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two Indigenous homicide victims.

The major crimes unit is also investigating vandalism tied to the games after more than 65 phrases, including anti-police messages like "ACAB" (commonly used as shorthand for "all cops are bastards" or "all cops are bad") and "no more cops," were spray-painted along the half-marathon route in St. Vital Park.

(Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

The graffiti appeared overnight Sunday, police say.

In addition, police say a participant in the games was assaulted Saturday morning in the St. Boniface area.

The victim, a man in his 50s from abroad, was at a fast-food restaurant on Goulet Street near Taché Avenue sometime before 7 a.m. when he witnessed an altercation between two women, according to police.

The man tried to intervene but was assaulted with bear spray by one woman, who also sprayed the other woman, the release said.

Police found the accused on Marion Street a short time after and took her into custody. The man was treated by paramedics and then released.

Thousands of first responders from across Canada and the world are in Winnipeg for the Olympic-style competition, which kicked off last Friday and runs until Aug. 6.