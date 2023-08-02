7 taken to hospital, several others treated after incident at World Police and Fire Games

Seven people were taken to hospital and several others were treated after an incident at a World Police and Fire Games venue on Wednesday, Shared Health says.

Seven ambulances, a STARS air ambulance and a medical first response vehicle were all dispatched in response to the Wednesday incident, the spokesperson said in a statement to CBC News.

Multiple hospitals received the seven people, including Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, which cared for three, according to Shared Health.

A code orange was initiated for less than an hour at HSC shortly after noon on Wednesday, the spokesperson says. A code orange is typically activated in response to possible mass casualty events.

Shared Health says they will not clarify further about the incident yet, as details about what happened are still surfacing.

Thousands of first responders from across Canada and the world are in Winnipeg for the Olympic-style competition, which kicked off last Friday and runs until Aug. 6.