Ultimate 'more than just a simple game' for world's best, who competed for gold this week in Winnipeg

Over 1,700 of the best ultimate players from across the globe converged in Winnipeg this week to compete for top rankings in the disc sport — even though the group hosting the event didn't initially expect it to happen.

Sean Seywright, director of business and sport development for the Manitoba Organization of Disc Sports, said the organization put in a bid for the championships to see what they would need to do to go after a large international event — not actually expecting to land the tournament.

"We didn't think we were quite ready at the time, so we put in a bid, hoping to get back a little bit of information," he said.

Two months later, they found out they'd won their bid and would be bringing the world championships to Winnipeg, he said.

The World Masters Ultimate Club Championships kicked off in Winnipeg last Sunday, with 72 teams from 13 countries competing this week across four divisions.

Spirit of the game key to appeal

Ultimate is played with seven people on each team. The goal is to get a flying disc across the other team's goal line by passing it along the field.

In recent years, the sport has seen its popularity explode, with the Manitoba Organization of Disc Sports boasting 5,000 members and 100 registered teams alone.

Seywright says he thinks that's because of the spirit of the game. There are no referees in ultimate, so players are responsible for holding each other accountable and doing so diplomatically, he said.

"I think that's what makes it so amazing and special to so many programs, especially juniors when you're trying to teach life skills through sport. Being able to have a self-officiated sport and teaching kids how to communicate to resolve problems is such a cornerstone of how you grow life, not just sport itself," he said.

Jose Vargas travelled all the way from Colombia to compete with his team.

He said he's been playing for 11 years and loves the community aspect of the game, and that you can play it virtually anywhere.

"We like the athleticism​, we like to run, and mostly we like to make friends. This is a community, more than just a simple game," he said.

Two American teams — Boneyard and All Bashed Out — went head-to-head in the men's final on Saturday morning. Boneyard came out ahead, 15-8.

In women's action, the American team iRot beat out Japan's Mu-Syozoku, 15-11 on Saturday afternoon.

The mixed final started Saturday afternoon at 2:30 at Investors Group Field, and the tournament wraps up with a closing ceremony Saturday afternoon at 4:30.