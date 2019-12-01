Decades later, HIV stigma still has 'huge impact' on mental health: advocate

When Marco Sousa was diagnosed with HIV at 23, he thought his life was over.

"It was very scary," said Sousa. "I isolated myself. My mental health kind of declined a bit. And I just didn't talk to family and friends for a while. I just kind of felt in a very depressed state at that time."

But soon, Sousa said he realized his life was far from over. After a few months, he started telling people about his diagnosis and said he was immediately met with "open arms."

"I was fortunate enough to have a very open and loving family," Sousa told CBC's Weekend Morning Show host Nadia Kidwai Sunday morning.

"I told my mom at first. And she's like, 'OK, just tell me what I need to know and how we can manage this.' And once she got all the information, she was good."

Sousa said he found support and information at Nine Circles Community Health Centre that helped him share his diagnosis with the people in his life. Now, he's part of the clinic's lived experience advisory group, which consults people living with HIV about how to spread awareness and shatter stereotypes about the virus.

To mark Dec. 1 — World AIDS Day and the first day of Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week — the group is sharing a list of 10 things Manitobans living with HIV want people to know.

Get to know me before you judge — understand me first as a person.

Sousa said this point is a personal one for many people living with HIV.

"It's very important for people to know us, because you don't see the disease when you look at me, right?" he said.

"So it's important for you to know us as a person before you actually judge us."

While things have changed since he was diagnosed about 13 years ago, Sousa said stigma remains a huge barrier for people living with HIV — even for people who have lived with the virus for years.

"I look at HIV now more of like a mental disease than a physical disease, because now you can control the virus," he said. "You can suppress [it] and you can live a long, normal, healthy life. But the effects that it has on mental health is a huge impact."

Sousa said things have improved for people living with HIV, but more still needs to be done.

"Having family and friends that support me was huge. And I think people need to know that if you know somebody living with HIV and AIDS, that it's important to support them, talk to them, ask what their experience is like, what they need from you. That's how I got through it," he said.

"I think it's slowly getting better. I don't think we're there yet."

Don't be afraid of people living with HIV.

Sousa said he often gets mixed reactions from people when they hear he's HIV-positive. Sometimes, they don't know what to say, or seem unsure if they should shake his hand or hug him.

He said the idea that a person can contract HIV through a handshake or a kiss is not the case anymore, because medication can now suppress the virus enough that a person will not transmit HIV.

Still, the myth's persistence can be hurtful for many people living with HIV, he said.

"You feel dirty," he said. "It has a huge impact. You just feel unwanted. You feel unloved. It messes with you, for sure."

He said even today, some of the oldest stereotypes about what kind of people get HIV are still pervasive.

"I think people still think of HIV as a gay disease, for sure, and it's very linked to that," he said. "So there's always a correlation as well, and not just with gay people, but some minorities."

Don't ask me how I got HIV. It doesn't matter.

Sousa said he still remembers the time he got his appendix removed, and a medical student looked at his chart and asked how he got HIV.

"That was a huge thing for me," he said. "I just thought to myself, 'I'm not here to really talk about my HIV status.' I don't think that is important at all for people to know."

Sousa said the question felt intrusive and inappropriate, and it hit him hard.

"You don't ask people how do they have diabetes, or how did they get freckles on their skin or why did they get a mole here," he said.

Sousa said it's everyone's responsibility to help shatter stereotypes and stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS, and he wants people to keep the rest of the lived experience advisory group's suggestions below in mind.

If I didn't have HIV, I wouldn't be who I am now. Being diagnosed changed my perspective about everything and challenged me to live above expectations.

People living with HIV can have families, and can still be in healthy relationships with HIV negative people and have healthy babies.

HIV is not a punishment. It can happen to anyone. The only difference between me and someone HIV-negative is that I have it, not them.

The medical system can reinforce stigma. Stigma won't change unless medical practitioners are taught not to discriminate.

HIV is like any other chronic illness. Just like any other illness, I just need to take my pills.

HIV stigma is as strong as it was 20 years ago. HIV had less of a physical and more of a mental impact now. Medication helps you live longer, but stigma is the killer.

Everyone has a stake in preventing HIV. It's important for everyone to get tested.