Thompson auto shop ordered to pay $20K after worker killed on the job

Two employers were ordered to pay a total of $120,000 by the Manitoba government after workplace safety violations, including one that killed a Thompson man.

In 2015, a worker at Thompson-based Clarence's Automatic Transmission and General Auto Repairs Ltd. was tasked with cutting a 55-gallon steel drum into two pieces using a hand-held angle grinder.

But when he began cutting, fumes inside the drum ignited, causing an explosion that killed the worker.

Clarence Jackson pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay $20,000 in fines and penalties for failing to provide a safe workplace in the Nov. 11 incident.

Decor Cabinets Ltd. in Morden was fined after two employees were injured on the job in 2016.

On April 11, 2016, a worker was clamping drawer pieces together and used a knee to activate the clamp lever, resulting in his hands being pinched in the clamps. The business was ordered to pay $25,000.

And on Sept. 22, 2016, a worker was cleaning the inside of a bander when their hands came into contact with a cutting head, causing injuries to their hands and fingers.

The employer was ordered to pay $50,000 in fines and penalties and an additional $25,000 payable to Workplace Safety and Health to help educate the public about the importance of workplace safety and health.

