Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health goes on thousands of COVID-19 calls, yet issues no fines

Inspectors with Manitoba's Workplace Safety and Health department have gone on more than 4,000 COVID-19-related site visits or inspections since the start of the pandemic, but they have not issued a single fine.

The department is also unable to ascertain how many improvement orders related to the novel coronavirus have been issued.

A CBC News analysis of public health enforcement reports revealed 4,116 calls to Workplace Safety and Health, six warnings and zero fines.

By comparison, RCMP have received 10,066 calls, resulting in 597 tickets and $725,766 in fines.

Workplace Safety and Health has issued 8,500 improvement orders since the pandemic began but says it is not able to sort out which ones relate to COVID-19. It has not issued a single stop-work order over coronavirus concerns.

"By now, we should have clearer ways to keep track of anything COVID-related," said Kevin Rebeck, president of the Manitoba Federation of Labour, who calls the failure to do that "completely unacceptable."

"It's a problem when government isn't transparent and sharing this information. It's also a problem when they don't track it properly."

At the end of May, CBC News got a rare glimpse into what public health knows about workplace cases after a leaked memo revealed 72 Winnipeg workplaces were suspected of having clusters of COVID-19 cases from March 1 to May 19.

Thirty-nine of those clusters were identified in May alone.

'Staffing levels are stretched'

"Generally WSH is seeing good compliance, and employers often take steps quickly to address issues and recommendations," wrote a Workplace Safety and Health spokesperson, who confirmed there have been no recommendations to issue fines for failure to comply with a departmental COVID-19-related order.

Many pandemic-related Public Health Act orders do not apply to businesses that are not public facing, such as construction, mining and manufacturing, the spokesperson said, adding the department ensures employers have implemented reasonable controls to address risk to workers.

The department's funding has decreased from $9.3 million in 2016-17 to $8.3 million in 2021-22, according to budget documents. Staffing has gone down from 87 full-time employees to 79 as of 2020, but these figures do not account for staff vacancies.

Safety and Health is currently down five front-line officers but recruitment is in the process of being finalized, the department spokesperson said.

Manitoba Federation of Labour president Kevin Rebeck wants more transparency from government when it comes to workplace COVID-19 cases. (Karen Pauls/CBC)

"For the last two consecutive years, there's been cuts to that department during a pandemic," said the labour federation's Rebeck.

"We should be making sure we're at least up to our full staff complement, if not have additional staff hired … to do even more of their critical work to keep people safe."

It took nearly two weeks for the department spokesperson to respond to questions about the number of calls, lack of fines and staff vacancies.

"Staffing levels are stretched. You could try [a request under the Freedom of Information and Privacy Act]," said the Safety and Health spokesperson when asked about the delay. Such requests can take months to produce results.

The lack of information about workplace cases in Manitoba is in stark contrast with the public health department in Ontario's Peel Region, where workplace outbreaks are made public .

Pressure to work: doctor

In the meantime, doctors and unions say people are catching COVID-19 because of work.

Dr. Anthony Battad, an internal medicine physician at Winnipeg's St. Boniface Hospital, has treated patients in the COVID wards who say they got sick at work.

Dr. Anthony Battad says many people in BIPOC communities can't afford to take sick time because their families in Canada and overseas rely on their paycheque to survive. (Submitted by Anthony Battad)

"They're either at work or on public transportation. So you can only surmise that they must be getting it there," he said.

The pressure to go to work is intensified for those who can't afford to take sick days, particularly in BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and person of colour) communities.

"Basically people are afraid of losing their houses, their apartments, losing family members because they can't provide for them," said Battad.

He says it's not only workers' families in Canada that are counting on them — many Manitobans send remittances to the Philippines, where those dollars can mean the difference between life and death.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832 president Jeff Traeger has a direct pipeline of information on COVID-19 cases in his members' workplaces. UFCW, which represents grocery workers among others, has contract provisions which require employers to notify the union when workers test positive.

"At any one time we probably have had between 150 and up to 500 members that have COVID," said Traeger.

Jeff Traeger, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832, wants the province to fine stores that allow unmasked customers inside in order to keep workers safe. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

"The vast majority — more than two thirds of them — tell us … 'The only way I could have gotten this is when I go to work.'"

Traeger wants the government to fine employers that allow unmasked customers into stores. The current public health rules have no provisions for such fines — all that's required is for the store to remind unmasked people to put one on "as soon as practicable."

The provincial Workers Compensation Board pays out COVID-19 claims when it's likely that the worker's exposure to the virus was work-related.

COVID-19 related claims with the board jumped from 1,207 in March to 1,451 at the beginning of June. The vast majority of claims were for health-care workers but also include people in public administration, service and manufacturing.

Dr. Battad says extended paid sick leave is crucial to stop the spread in the workplace.

That way, "if they are sitting at home and they get symptoms, they can essentially say, 'well, I will go get tested. And if I have to isolate for two weeks, my salary is at least covered,'" he said.

Right now, Manitoba's voluntary pandemic sick leave program provides employers who apply with up to $600 per employee for up to five full days of COVID-19-related sick leave.

In April, the province of Ontario passed legislation which requires employers to provide up to three days of paid infectious disease emergency leave to workers in addition to the right to unpaid leave.