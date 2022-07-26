Death at Winnipeg asphalt plant under investigation by Workplace Safety and Health

Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health is investigating a death at an asphalt plant in Winnipeg, a spokesperson for the Manitoba government says.

A J D Mobile Wash employee came into contact with the blades of a generator radiator fan while doing contracted work for Wintec Building Services last Wednesday, the spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Workplace Safety and Health went to the site of the death, at 645 Mission St., and stop work orders were issued to both employers, the statement said.

The man who died was a "darn good guy," said Jerry Watson, who told CBC News he worked with the man for 12 years.

"He was loved by everybody here at work," Watson said.

CBC News has reached out to J D Mobile Wash for comment. The company's website says they do pressure washing.

Wintec said the man was a subcontractor and was working alone when he died.

Wintec said none of its employees witnessed what happened, but they are all co-operating with the investigation.

The province said the investigation is ongoing and no further details can be provided at this time.