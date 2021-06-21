Worker dies after fall at Snow Lake, Man. mining operation

A worker has died after falling at Hudbay's Lalor mine in Snow Lake, Man., and operations have been shut down while the fatality is investigated, the company reported Sunday.

The person, a contractor at the site, died while working in the underground mine Saturday evening, the company said in a statement. No one else was injured. No other details were provided.

"This is a tragic situation and we are profoundly saddened by this unfortunate incident. Our hearts go out to the individual's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time," said Hudbay President and CEO Peter Kukielski in the statement.

"The safety and health of our workforce remains our utmost priority."

The company is offering support to those affected by the death, Kukielski said.

Snow Lake is located about 600 kilometres north of Winnipeg.