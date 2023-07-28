Carbon monoxide poisoning blamed for death in house under construction in Winnipeg

One person has died after paramedics detected more than 2,000 parts per million of carbon monoxide inside a home under construction in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived at a home on Beck Cove at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday, the city said in a release Thursday.

Within seconds of going inside the house, paramedics' carbon monoxide detectors went off.

They found an unresponsive person who had been receiving medical care from two bystanders, and declared that person dead at the scene, the city said.

Paramedics treated the bystanders, and one was brought to the hospital in unstable condition. The paramedics who first arrived were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

A gas-powered pump inside the home is believed to be the cause of the carbon monoxide build-up, the city said.

Fire crews ventilated the building and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health was notified.

The city reminds residents to exit their home immediately and call 911 if they suspect carbon monoxide in their home.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that can cause flu-like symptoms, the city said.