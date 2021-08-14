'A lighthouse to the forest': Well-known spirit tree in Winnipeg no longer standing
Woody-Mhitik carving brought visitors to Seine River Greenway for nearly 2 decades
A well-known tree carving tucked away in Winnipeg's Bois-des-Esprits is no longer standing.
Woody-Mhitik, the tree spirit, has been attracting visitors to the south St. Vital portion of the Seine River Greenway for nearly two decades. But on Saturday it could be seen on the ground in pieces.
"It's sad," said Walter Mirosh, who worked over a two-year period to carve Woody-Mhitik with Robert Leclaire.
"We looked at it as a lighthouse to the forest.... It brought a lot of people to come in and visit that area. Not only for Woody but all the other things that are going on in that forest."
That's exactly what Mirosh hoped to do when he and Leclaire started working on the carving in 2004.
Mirosh said he wanted to help raise awareness about conserving that area of the forest. The two offered their help to the Save Our Seine campaign.
"Originally we thought it would be just a piece of log from the forest that we would carve and plant it in the ground beside [the] Seine River," he said.
WATCH | Woody-Mhitik no longer standing in Bois-des-Esprits:
Instead, Woody-Mhitik was carved out of the lower part of a 150-year-old elm tree that had been identified as needing to be removed due to Dutch elm disease. The city agreed to allow the lower portion of the tree to be used, as long as the bark was removed to prevent the disease from spreading, according to Save Our Seine.
Michele Kading, executive director of Save Our Seine, said Woody-Mhitik had become the face of the Bois-des-Esprits area.
But she said it had been deteriorating for some time. The carving had also been burned in a fire in 2011.
"It had been decaying, decomposing naturally for the last few years and I guess it just was unable to hold itself up anymore," said Kading.
"As a naturalist I know it's a natural process, but as an interpreter and someone who loves the forest I know its value went beyond the ecological," she said.
"It meant something to people spiritually."
Kading said there have already been discussions about what to do at the site where the three-metre tree carving stood and expects that to be determined over the next few months. She said the Save Our Seine board had been speaking about possibilities before the carving came down.
"It may be possible to preserve it in other ways, possibly through art," she said.
Kading said since the tree was supposed to be removed by the city due to Dutch elm disease, it ended up having an extra 17 years of life. She estimates people have taken thousands of pictures of it over that time.
"Even just some sort of, you know, memorial on Facebook for Woody would be very interesting to see," said Kading.
She's also not ruling out another project with the original carvers.
Mirosh plans to visit the area next week to see what the possibilities there are.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?