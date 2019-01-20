Skip to Main Content
Burst pipe causes flooding in downtown Winnipeg government offices

Cleanup is continuing over the weekend after a burst pipe caused flooding in Winnipeg's Woodsworth Building, affecting the government offices housed inside.

A broken pipe caused flooding in Winnipeg's Woodsworth Building Saturday. The 15-storey building is home to government offices. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A burst pipe caused flooding in downtown Winnipeg's Woodsworth Building Saturday, affecting the government offices housed inside. 

Early Saturday morning a pipe failed in one of the upper floors of the 15-storey complex, a provincial spokesperson said. 

Though water was isolated to a corner of a building, it cascaded down several floors.

Cleanup efforts have been underway on several floors through the weekend. It is expected to be open for business on Monday.

