Burst pipe causes flooding in downtown Winnipeg government offices
Cleanup is continuing over the weekend after a burst pipe caused flooding in Winnipeg's Woodsworth Building, affecting the government offices housed inside.
Woodsworth Building flooded Saturday afternoon, government spokesperson says
Early Saturday morning a pipe failed in one of the upper floors of the 15-storey complex, a provincial spokesperson said.
Though water was isolated to a corner of a building, it cascaded down several floors.
Cleanup efforts have been underway on several floors through the weekend. It is expected to be open for business on Monday.
