Former Liberal MP Lloyd Axworthy says he'll vote for Winnipeg mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham

Former Liberal cabinet minister Lloyd Axworthy says he will vote for Scott Gillingham in Winnipeg's mayoral race.

Axworthy, who served as the Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre from 1979 to 2000 and served in four cabinet roles under three prime ministers, wrote Gillingham a support letter on Oct. 14, Gillingham's campaign announced Monday.

In the letter, Axworthy praised Gillingham's "comprehensive strategy."

Gillingham, a city councillor, lists five other endorsements on his website, including Markus Chambers, Janice Lukes and Jeff Browaty, all fellow councillors.

Candidate Glen Murray lists 32 endorsements on his website, including campaign volunteers Ida Albo, Jerry Cianflone and Tom De Nardi, former broadcaster Charles Adler, philanthropist Gail Asper and Winnipeg Labour Council president Melissa Dvorak.

On Oct. 11, Glen Murray's campaign circulated a letter of support authored by Annitta Stenning, who served as Winnipeg's first chief administrative officer when Murray was Winnipeg's mayor, and Paul Moist, the former leader of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

Mayoral candidate Shaun Loney lists 17 endorsements, including former NDP MP and MLA Judy Wasylycia-Leis, former Manitoba PC cabinet minister David Newman and former Forks CEO Paul Jordan.

Mayoral candidate Kevin Klein lists nine endorsements, including former Peak of the Market CEO Larry McIntosh and police officer Rob Carver.

Candidates Robert-Falcon Ouellette and Jenny Motkaluk do not list endorsements on their websites.

Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Rick Shone and Don Woodstock are also running for mayor.

Advance voting takes place until Oct. 21. The election is on Oct. 26.