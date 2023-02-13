Snowmobiler dies after machine collides with bump on trail in southeastern Manitoba

A 52-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from his snowmobile while riding in southeastern Manitoba last week.

The snowmobile crash on a groomed trail near Woodridge, about 100 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg, was reported to police around 5 p.m. Friday, RCMP said in a news release.

When Mounties arrived, the man was receiving emergency medical care, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was at the back of a group of three riders when his snowmobile hit two bumps in close succession. He lost control and was thrown from the machine, RCMP said.

Police believe speed may have played a role in the crash; alcohol was not a factor.

There have been at least four snowmobile-related deaths in Manitoba already this year, including one in Gypsumville, one north of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation and another in Steinbach.

There was also a close call on Feb. 3 when a snowmobile trail grooming machine plunged through lake ice near Ochre River. Two operators managed to get away from the incident unscathed.