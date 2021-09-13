Class at Steinbach elementary school goes remote after COVID-19 case
A Grade 1 class in the Hanover School Division is back to remote learning days after the start of the school year.
Cases also confirmed at Bonnycastle School in Winnipeg and Vincent Massey High School in Brandon
A letter on the division website says Woodlawn School in Steinbach has one confirmed COVID-19 case.
The person was at the school Sept. 8 and 9 and rode on Bus 62.
To avoid escalation and reduce community impact, the Grade 1 class is in remote learning until Sept. 23, the division said.
In Winnipeg, there's one case in a kindergarten class at R.H.G. Bonnycastle School.
In Brandon, at least one case has been confirmed in a Grade 12 class at Vincent Massey High School.
In the Winnipeg and Brandon cases, school has not moved to remote learning.
Those divisions are reaching out to possible close contacts.