Class at Steinbach elementary school goes remote after COVID-19 case

A Grade 1 class in the Hanover School Division is back to remote learning days after the start of the school year.

A letter on the division website says Woodlawn School in Steinbach has one confirmed COVID-19 case.

The person was at the school Sept. 8 and 9 and rode on Bus 62.

To avoid escalation and reduce community impact, the Grade 1 class is in remote learning until Sept. 23, the division said.

In Winnipeg, there's one case in a kindergarten class at R.H.G. Bonnycastle School.

In Brandon, at least one case has been confirmed in a Grade 12 class at Vincent Massey High School.

In the Winnipeg and Brandon cases, school has not moved to remote learning.

Those divisions are reaching out to possible close contacts.