Sealed urn left at Winnipeg thrift store, police believe by mistake

A sealed wooden urn showed up at a Winnipeg thrift store on the weekend and police believe it was likely a mistake.

They are now asking the public to help them locate the proper owner.

The glossy polished box has brass handles and a silver-and-black cross on top.

In a news release, police said they believe the urn may have been inadvertently dropped off or brought to the business by someone other than the owner.

It is not known if it contains any human remains.

"It is possible. The urn appears to be deliberately sealed, and we are hoping to find the owner without damaging it," said spokesperson Const. Jay Murray.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police service evidence control unit at 204-986-6280.

Police are asking anyone with information on the urn, or the owner, to contact them. (Winnipeg Police Service)

