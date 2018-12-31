Occupants flee flames of Winnipeg house fire

A number of people safely escaped a house fire near Winnipeg's Assiniboine Forest on Sunday but a family cat wasn't so lucky.

According to a release from the city, crews from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a blaze at a single-family home on Woodchester Bay at 3:29 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, crews found a fire in the basement of the home. They were able to extinguish it by 4:01 p.m.

According to the city's release, the occupants had already escaped the flames before firefighters arrived, but one family cat was later found deceased.

The cause is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.