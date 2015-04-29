Drip, drip, drip: Women's showers now leaking into prisoner area at police HQ

There's yet another leak above the area where prisoners are held and processed at the Winnipeg's new police headquarters.

In January, a video showing dirty water gushing from ceiling tiles above the central processing area was shared with CBC.

On Wednesday, CBC learned the women's shower drains are now leaking into the office.

The Winnipeg Police Service declined to provide an interview with CBC.

In an email, a civilian police employee said the issue is "being addressed."

"This is an extension of the issue previously dealt with in the men's shower," the email said.

The City of Winnipeg planned to fix the men's shower drains by early March at a cost of $116,000.

CBC has requested an interview with a spokesperson for the city to find out how much repairs to the women's showers will cost — and when the work will happen.

Leaking showers are among dozens of issues at the new police headquarters, which was completed in 2016 at a cost of $214 million. The total cost of repairs could hit $10 million, according to Winnipeg's top bureaucrat.

