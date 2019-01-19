'My feminism is weatherproof,' marchers say at 3rd annual Winnipeg Women's March

Women in Winnipeg braved an extreme cold warning and temperatures in the –30 C range to stand up against discrimination and violence Saturday morning.

Dozens of people gathered at the front steps of the Manitoba Legislature at 11 a.m. for the third annual Women's March in Winnipeg.

The marches began around the world on the day after U.S. President Donald's Trump's 2017 inauguration.

This year, the march in Winnipeg will emphasise the importance of inclusivity, says organizer Hillary Dux.

Signs say 'I am a girl. Hear me roar!' 'Fight like a girl,' 'Men of quality do not fear equality,' and 'Protect us, fight for us.' (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"It was just so sad to see that there's just a lack of communication between the communities of women in Winnipeg," she said.

"We're really working and hoping that … we're drawing people together at the march and that the communities are communicating with one another and that there's, you know, less of a void between us all."

Another major theme is violence against women, represented by wearing red scarves — an idea suggested by the Native Women's Association of Canada to highlight the issue of violence against Indigenous women and girls, Dux said.

Charlotte Nolin, a two-spirit trans woman, said she marched because it's time for equality for everyone. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Charlotte Nolin, a two-spirit trans woman, said she marched because it's time for equality for everyone.

"It's time that people start realizing that we're here to stay. We're not going to go away and we're not asking for any special favours … from humanity — just accept us and allow us to be."

Nolin says she was a victim of violence and sexual assault two years ago and wants to make change to stop that from happening to others.

"We're human beings. And as human beings, every one of us has two spirits," she said.

"And being two-spirited that means you walk in balance. You have both, you have [the] best of both worlds.... And I want to teach our young people that it's OK to be two-spirited. It's OK to be trans, it's OK to be LGBT2Q — and that we're human beings first and foremost.

"That that's the message that was sent to everybody."