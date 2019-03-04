New tours mark International Women's Day at Canadian Museum for Human Rights

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is highlighting the journey toward gender equality with special 75-minute tours this week.

To mark International Women's Day, the museum is hosting women's right's tours each day at the museum from March 3 to March 10.

Interpretive program developer Angeliki Bogiatji said the tours focus on women's rights, achievements and work toward change.

"I really hope that people get to learn more stories — more women's stories, and their achievements in Canada and abroad," she said.

To mark International Women’s Day, the museum is hosting women’s right’s tours each day. (CBC)

The exhibits and tours will cover historical events and some more recent work toward change.

"I hope visitors will also realize how much work needs to be done along the long path to gender equality," Bogiatji said.

The women's rights tours for International Women's Day will look at work done by both Canadians and women internationally. (CBC)

On March 6, the museum will have free admission from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and there will be monologues, music and spoken word performances by Sarasvati Productions artists throughout the museum.

International Women's Day is March 8.