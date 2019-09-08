Women voters key in Manitoba election, political analysts say

Some political analysts say women voters are going to play an important role in Tuesday's Manitoba election.

Mary Agnes Welch with Probe Research says the campaign has focused on female voters, whether through advertisements or party platforms.

Polls show health is the number one issue for women and it has become a major part of the Tory and the NDP campaigns.

Welch says men tend to vote for the same party each election, but women are more inclined to move their support around.

A poll released last week suggested the Tories had only a slight edge among women voters.

But NDP leader Wab Kinew has continued to poll more favourably with women over Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservatives.

Christopher Adams is a political analyst with the University of Manitoba. He says the Tories took the women's vote last election but he's not sure they'll be able to hold onto it.

He says getting the women's vote doesn't always equal a win, but it can decide important seats.

Sign up for CBC Manitoba's newsletter for insight into the latest election news. Every week until the campaign ends, we'll send you a roundup of what you need to know.