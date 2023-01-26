2 women charged after robbery, assault of 18-year-old at Winnipeg bus stop

Two of three individuals who allegedly assaulted and robbed an 18-year-old woman at knifepoint near the University of Manitoba last week have been arrested and are facing charges.

Investigators with the Winnipeg Police Service identified two women suspected to be involved in the attack. Police arrested them around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at a home around Wedgewood Drive, according to a news release from police issued Wednesday.

Carissa Chaput was waiting for a Winnipeg Transit bus on Chancellor Drive around 10 p.m. on Jan. 19 when she was attacked by two women and a man she didn't know.

Chaput had her purse, phone and wallet stolen. She was transported to hospital in stable condition and treated for her injuries.

Chaput was beaten, bit and scratched, and has a black eye. She also has to wear a neck brace after her neck was stomped on.

Carissa Chaput was attacked while waiting for a bus last week. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

Police have not issued any information on the male suspect.

Police also linked the suspects, an 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old woman, to another robbery at a bus stop on Pembina Highway between Bishop Grandin Boulevard and Thatcher Drive on Nov. 2.

Suspects robbed a 30-year-old victim at knifepoint and took her purse, then used her debit card to make a purchase, police said.

The victim was uninjured.

Both teenage suspects are each charged with two counts of robbery and one count for use of a credit card. The 19-year-old has also been charged with one count of possession of a weapon.

They were both released on undertakings.

Police use stun gun on transit passenger

Police were also called to a Winnipeg Transit bus at the intersection of John Forsyth Road and Ashford Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday after reports that an intoxicated woman had assaulted passengers and the driver.

The operator and all passengers safely exited the stopped bus, but officers found two women fighting in the bus, according to a news release.

Police said an officer used a stun gun to stop the fight after one woman didn't respond to verbal requests, and she was then arrested.

Police said they learned one of the women was verbally abusive and aggressive toward multiple passengers. She allegedly started to assault a 15-year-old girl, but passengers intervened, police said.

The suspect also allegedly assaulted the 28-year-old bus driver, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested and is facing three charges, including two counts of assault, and a 24-year-old woman was also charged with assault.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.