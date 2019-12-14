Woman facing identity theft charges after police find forged documents, stolen credit cards in home
Several victims say they had documents stolen from their homes, cars over last year and a half
A woman is facing fraud, forgery, theft, and weapons charges after several people in Winnipeg reported having identification and financial documents stolen over the last year and a half.
Police say several victims came forward between August 2018 and December 2019, telling police they had documents stolen during break-ins to residences and vehicles.
A 45-year-old woman was identified as a suspect by the Winnipeg police's financial crimes unit, and a search warrant was executed at her residence in the Minto neighbourhood on Wednesday.
During the course of searching her residence, police seized several items including:
- Nine credit/debit cards, in names other than the suspect's.
- Credit card number information.
- Various forged documents and/or identity cards.
- Two counterfeit Canadian bills.
- Photocopies of stolen identity documents.
- Devices/instruments used for forgery purposes.
- A small amount of methamphetamine.
- A stolen tablet.
- A stolen bicycle.
- Stolen identity documents.
- A revolver firearm.
- Two improvised firing devices ("zip guns").
As a result, the woman is facing more than a dozen charges, including identity theft, forgery, possession of a restricted firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of counterfeit money and possession of property obtained by crime.
