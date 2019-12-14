Woman facing identity theft charges after police find forged documents, stolen credit cards in home

A woman is facing fraud, forgery, theft, and weapons charges after several people in Winnipeg reported having identification and financial documents stolen over the last year and a half.

Police say several victims came forward between August 2018 and December 2019, telling police they had documents stolen during break-ins to residences and vehicles.

A 45-year-old woman was identified as a suspect by the Winnipeg police's financial crimes unit, and a search warrant was executed at her residence in the Minto neighbourhood on Wednesday.

During the course of searching her residence, police seized several items including:

Nine credit/debit cards, in names other than the suspect's.

Credit card number information.

Various forged documents and/or identity cards.

Two counterfeit Canadian bills.

Photocopies of stolen identity documents.

Devices/instruments used for forgery purposes.

A small amount of methamphetamine.

A stolen tablet.

A stolen bicycle.

Stolen identity documents.

A revolver firearm.

Two improvised firing devices ("zip guns").

As a result, the woman is facing more than a dozen charges, including identity theft, forgery, possession of a restricted firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of counterfeit money and possession of property obtained by crime.

