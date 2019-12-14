Skip to Main Content
Woman facing identity theft charges after police find forged documents, stolen credit cards in home
A woman is facing fraud, forgery, theft and weapons charges after several people in Winnipeg reported having identification and financial documents stolen over the last year and a half. 

A woman was arrested Wednesday after police searched her home and found forged documents, stolen credit cards, and a number of other stolen items. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

Police say several victims came forward between August 2018 and December 2019, telling police they had documents stolen during break-ins to residences and vehicles. 

A 45-year-old woman was identified as a suspect by the Winnipeg police's financial crimes unit, and a search warrant was executed at her residence in the Minto neighbourhood on Wednesday. 

During the course of searching her residence, police seized several items including: 

  • Nine credit/debit cards, in names other than the suspect's.
  • Credit card number information.
  • Various forged documents and/or identity cards.
  • Two counterfeit Canadian bills.
  • Photocopies of stolen identity documents.
  • Devices/instruments used for forgery purposes.
  • A small amount of methamphetamine.
  • A stolen tablet.
  • A stolen bicycle.
  • Stolen identity documents.
  • A revolver firearm.
  • Two improvised firing devices ("zip guns").

As a result, the woman is facing more than a dozen charges, including identity theft, forgery, possession of a restricted firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of counterfeit money and possession of property obtained by crime.

