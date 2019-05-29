Police charge 2 women in stabbing death of Winnipeg mother

Police have charged two women with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Winnipeg mother of four in the city's West End on the weekend.

Shaylnne Marie Hunter, 25, died after she was found injured at her home on Simcoe Street early Saturday morning.

Police arrested Diane Tamara King, 18, and Tasha Laquette, 22, on Tuesday and charged them with second-degree murder.

Hunter's family said her life was dedicated to her four kids, two sons and two daughters age two to eight.

Police have not released any information about what led to the stabbing, or what connection the two suspects might have to Hunter.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.