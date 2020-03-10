2 women arrested after threatening people with knives, slashing tires, stabbing man who tried to stop them

Two women have been charged after a chaotic scene unfolded in Winnipeg's Spence neighbourhood on Saturday night that ended when a man was stabbed and someone sprayed bear mace.

Officers showed up to the incident on Ellice Avenue between Balmoral and Maryland streets at 7:48 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Sunday morning.

Two women were using large knives to threaten people in the area, the release said. One of them slashed the tires of two vehicles in a nearby parking lot, then tried to chase other people in the area. Police said a male acquaintance, 54, was stabbed when he tried to stop her.

That's when someone sprayed bear mace — although police still don't know who — and both women ran away.

The man who intervened had a minor injury and declined medical attention, the release said.

Police later found the women at a nearby apartment building and arrested them.

One of the women, 21, is charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and failing to comply with a probation order. She is also charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000.

The other woman, 20, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and failing to comply with a probation order.

Both were detained.