Woman flees after man tries to pull her into a van

A woman in her 30s was the target of an alleged abduction attempt in Winnipeg.

The woman was waiting for a bus near the intersection of Kenaston Boulevard and Academy Road around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday when a van approached and a man tried to pull her in, according to a police news release.

The woman escaped the abduction attempt without physical injury.

Several police vehicles responded to the area, but they were unable to locate the vehicle, which has not been described.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with information that can assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: