18-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Christmas Day stabbing

An 18-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been charged with attempting to kill a woman on Christmas Day.

Investigators believe the victim, a woman in her 20s, was at her residence on Toronto Street, near Sargent Avenue, when she was confronted by the accused and was stabbed numerous times in the early morning.

Winnipeg police responded to the reported stabbing around 3:20 a.m. They believe the accused and the victim knew each other.

The suspect, who fled the scene with keys to the victim's residence, was arrested by police around 8:30 p.m. at a hotel on Ellice Avenue, east of Century Street.

The accused has been charged with attempting to commit murder and robbery. She remains in custody.

