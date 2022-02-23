Woman skates frozen Manitoba highway

Winnipeg likes to claim it has one of the world's longest naturally frozen skating trails, but a southwestern Manitoba woman has something to say about that.

"Well, I think if somebody really wanted to try, they could have skated all the way from Miniota to Baldur, Manitoba. So I think I might've won with that one," said Hailey Gardham.

The 21-year-old didn't lace up for the full 210 kilometres of iced-glazed roads, but she did go for a short glide Monday on a section of Highway 5, while boyfriend Marty Dalzell recorded it on his phone.

The video, posted to Facebook shortly after, has now garnered close to 5,000 shares and 140,000 likes.

"And apparently it was shared in the U.K. too, like crazy," said a gobsmacked Gardham on Wednesday.

The pair, who live in Baldur — about 160 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg — had gone to visit Gardham's parents in Miniota before one of this winter's many storms swept in.

Freezing rain on the weekend turned into snow, which then polished the roads as blizzard conditions blew across much of the southern half of the province.

When Gardham and Dalzell decided to head home Monday, the usual two-hour drive was extended to four as they were forced to meander slowly across slick roads and detour around others that were closed.

"It was very, very scary," Gardham said, noting Dalzell drove about 60 km/h the entire way.

"He was very, very, very calm, actually. Kudos to him because I was in the passenger seat, probably not making things … more calming," she said.

The conditions reminded her of a video she had recently seen on social media of someone skating on the Trans-Canada Highway.

WATCH | Hailey Gardham skates on Highway 5 northwest of Baldur:

Skating on frozen Highway 5 in Manitoba Duration 0:18 The highways are a sheet of ice, no joke. Hailey Gardham laced up skates and took a twirl on Highway 5 just northwest of Baldur, Man. after freezing rain turned roads into a rink. 0:18

Halfway between Glenboro and Baldur — about 20 kilometres apart — Gardham pitched her idea to Dalzell.

She used to figure skate when she was younger and says she's always got her skates "just in case" she is somewhere and the moment strikes.

"I'm one of those people that have to prepare for everything, so everything's just in my car," she said.

"I said, 'Marty, I've got my skates in the back. This is ridiculous — let's try it."

Dalzell was hesitant at first.

"He was like, 'I don't know if you should do that. You're not serious,'" Gardham said. "I said, 'Absolutely. Pull over.'"

Highway 5 wasn't closed, but because of the conditions, "we knew nobody would be on it," she said.

So she strapped on her skates and went for about 15 minutes.

"In the video, I kind of looked like I was a little chicken, but I was trying not to catch some rocks with my toe pick," Gardham said.

But the ice was "actually really good," she said.

"It was really thick. If I wasn't so scared of the rocks I bet I could have gone full bore."

Her 15-minute skate didn't match the length of Winnipeg's popular river trail, which typically ranges from seven to 10 kilometres every winter and entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2008, when it hit 9.3 kilometres.

But the ice never ceased on their drive south from Miniota to Virden and onto the Trans-Canada, before they launched into a south-east-south zigzag pattern to get home.

"Every single highway was like that," Gardham said.

When they finally got back home, they were met by a metre-high snowdrift in front of their house, but Gardham did not have a toboggan packed in the car.

After shovelling their way in, Dalzell posted the video and soon after they were getting messages from family and friends calling them crazy.

"It was not even 20 minutes after and Marty was like, 'Hailey, we've got like 6,000 likes on this video already," Gardham said.

"Every day I've been getting texts from like mutual friends or family or just people that I haven't talked to in years."

One of her friends recently moved to Texas and said the video has put the icing on the image people there have of Canadians.

"She said, 'I had to show all my friends that this is what's happening right in my hometown,'" Gardham said.