Mother and 6-month-old child missing, police say

A woman and her infant son are missing, Winnipeg police say.

Meghan Mills, 34, was reported last seen Wednesday evening in Winnipeg's West End neighbourhood.

Police believe she's with her six-month-old son, police say.

Mills is described five feet, six inches, with an average build. She has blond, wavy hair and sometimes wears glasses.

Police believe she's driving a 2016 Blue Jeep Compass with the licence plate HXV 619.

The Winnipeg Police Service asks anyone with information to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or contact Crime Stoppers.