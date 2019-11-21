Mother and 6-month-old child missing, police say
Meghan Mills, 34, was last seen with her child Wednesday evening in Winnipeg's West End neighbourhood.
A woman and her infant son are missing, Winnipeg police say.
Meghan Mills, 34, was reported last seen Wednesday evening in Winnipeg's West End neighbourhood.
Police believe she's with her six-month-old son, police say.
Mills is described five feet, six inches, with an average build. She has blond, wavy hair and sometimes wears glasses.
Police believe she's driving a 2016 Blue Jeep Compass with the licence plate HXV 619.
The Winnipeg Police Service asks anyone with information to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or contact Crime Stoppers.