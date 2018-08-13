Police search for suspect in sexual assault outside Gillam, Man., trailer court

Police are seeking any leads to help them identify the suspect who sexually assaulted a 32-year-old woman near the trailer court in Gillam, Man.

RCMP explained Monday that the sexual assault is believed to have occurred in a wooded area near the community's trailer court between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Aug. 5.

No description of the suspect is available, police say.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre is asking any witnesses who saw or heard something out of the ordinary to come forward.

"They should not assume police have the information, even the smallest of detail could help further this investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gillam RCMP at 204-652-2436 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.